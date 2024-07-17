Two nursing students who assaulted a junior booked in Kochi

As many as two nursing students of Amrita College of Nursing under Amrita Institute of Medical Sciences (AIMS), Kochi, were nabbed on Tuesday, July 16 for assaulting a junior student. Fourth-year BSc nursing student Sujith Kumar, 21, of Mavelikkara, and third-year student Govind Nair, 21, of Ettumanoor were taken into custody by Cheranalloor police on a complaint lodged by the victim, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.

The victim is identified as a 19-year-old from Chennithala, who is studying BSc nursing second-year at the college. The accused were booked on charges of voluntarily causing hurt to any person, hurt by means of any instrument, a criminal act done by several persons with common intention, and offence of criminal intimidation under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Giving more details, a police officer said, “We are awaiting the report of the college’s anti-ragging cell. Now, the accused are charged with bailable offences. If ragging is confirmed, more charges will be slapped against them."

Ernakulam Central ACP Jayakumar C said, “As per the law, the cell has to conduct a preliminary inquiry into the complaint.” Further, he also criticised the functioning of the college’s anti-ragging cell and raised concerns over the lackadaisical attitude of the management towards such incidents.

Speaking on the matter, College Principal K T Moly said the anti-ragging committee’s inquiry report was handed over to the police on Monday, July 15, afternoon. “We noted in the report that the incident occurred outside the campus and the accused were suspended earlier in a similar incident,” she said, adding that the institution is keenly watching all such activities, TNIE reported.