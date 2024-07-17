Telangana Minister Seethakka assures retirement benefits to Anganwadi teachers

Telangana Women and Child Welfare Minister D Anasuya, popularly known as Seethakka, on Tuesday, July 16, said the Congress government would provide retirement benefits to Anganwadi teachers and helpers. Speaking at an event, she said a Government Order (GO) would be issued soon on the matter.

Speaking on this matter, she said, "Those who are retiring, do not be worried. The GO would come. Some are trying to create some trouble. Rs 50,000 might have been given in the past. We are going to provide rupees one lakh to Ayahs (helpers) and rupees two lakh to the teachers."

"The GO will come. It is getting delayed in view of the (farm) loan waiver. But, we gave a word. We will fulfil that," she further assured.

Meanwhile, several protestors, including government job aspirants and student leaders staged a Chalo Secretariat protest on July 15 demanding the postponement of District Selection Committee (DSC) exams and an increase in Group II and III posts, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.

The DSC examinations, which are conducted to recruit teachers to government schools, are slated for July 18 to August 5. Right after, the Group II exam is slated for August 7 and 8. The aspirants are protesting to demand the postponement of the exams because they don’t have time to prepare.