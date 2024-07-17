Railway Ministry's Operation Nanhe Faristey: Data reveals the good work they have been doing

In the last seven years, as many as 84,119 children were rescued from falling into the wrong hands at railway stations and in trains, thanks to the Railway Protection Force (RPF). This was informed by a press statement from the Ministry of Railways, according to a report by PTI.

Spearheading the operation Nanhe Faristey, for the RPF, this operation is akin to a lifeline for children.

It was in the year 2018 that Operation Nanhe Faristey began. As many as 17,112 children, including both boys and girls, were rescued, data reveals.

In the year 2019, as many as 5,932 children, including both boys and girls were rescued.

Though 2020 was challenging owing to COVID, 5,011 children were rescued and the number touched 11,907 children in 2021 and 17,756 children in 2022.

During the year 2023, RPF managed to rescue 11,794 children.Indian Railway has established child helpdesks at over 135 railway stations.

"Through their efforts, the RPF has not only rescued children but also raised awareness about the plight of runaway and missing children, prompting further action and support from various stakeholders. The operation continues to evolve, adapting to new challenges and striving to create a safer environment for children across India's vast railway network," shared the ministry.