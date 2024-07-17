Porsche Pune car crash: Panel suggests action against Juvenile Justice Board members for lapses in bail to minor

Disciplinary action is being recommended against two Juvenile Justice Board (JJB) members with regard to the Pune Porsche car crash case. This recommendation has been offered by a panel probing the conduct of the members and this was informed by an official today, Wednesday, July 17.

The horrific incident which caught national attention is how a Porsche car allegedly driven by a drunk minor hit two youngsters who were on their motorcycle and killed them. This happened in Kalyani Nagar or Pune, Maharashtra, stated a report by PTI.

The accused was granted bail by JJB member LN Danwade on lenient terms like penning a 300-word essay on road safety. The Women and Child Development (WCD) under the Government of Maharashtra formed a committee on how the JJB members gave the bail. The statements of the two JJB members have also been recorded.

"Procedural lapses", "misconduct" and "non-compliance of norms" were spoken about in the report by the committee.

"In its report, the committee recommended action against the two JJB members for the procedural lapses. Based on the report findings, they (JJB members) were issued a show-cause notice which sought their replies. But as their replies were not satisfactory, we wrote to the state government and proposed a disciplinary action against both the members," a WCD official, requesting anonymity, told PTI.