Mumbai Airport: Stampede situation under control after job seekers throng cargo complex for loader's post

A stampede-like situation occurred near the Mumbai airport where thousands of job aspirants gathered to apply for a limited number of vacancies for the post of loader at the facility, police said today, Wednesday, July 17. It is reported that the incident took place on Tuesday morning, July 16.

Giving more details, Sahar police station official said that the situation was later brought under control. According to PTI, with their applications and documents in hand, the jobseekers assembled at gate number 5 near the Sahar cargo complex after they found out about the vacancy for the loader's post at the airport, he disclosed.



It is reported that as the situation went out of hand, the applicants were asked to submit their resumes, applications and other documents and then leave the spot.

Later, the airport authorities decided to call 200 applicants for an interview, the official said. All the applicants were freshers and most of them had just passed Class XII.



Disclosing further details, the official said, "No untoward incident was reported and the situation was later brought under control."



Gujarat stampede

Recently, a hotel in Gujarat experienced a similar situation of stampede due to a huge rush of candidates for job openings. A renowned hotel's railing in Ankleshwar, Bharuch district, was broken due to the huge rush.



Such incidents raise fresh concerns regarding the lack of sufficient job opportunities and unemployment among the youth in India.