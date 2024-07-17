MP gov't directs schools to celebrate Guru Purnima on July 20, 21

The Madhya Pradesh government has directed schools to observe the Guru Purnima festival by holding programmes highlighting Indian culture and the guru-shishya tradition on July 20 and 21. On the first day of the event, students will be educated about the traditional teacher-student relationship in Indian culture, PTI reported.



Following the morning prayer, teachers will elaborate on the significance of this tradition and the importance of Guru Purnima. Additionally, students will participate in an essay writing programme focusing on Gurukul in ancient India and Bharatiya Sanskriti (Indian culture), officials said.



The second day, July 21, will feature a prayer ceremony dedicated to the goddess Saraswati and the gurus, along with a lamp-lighting ritual. Teachers will be honoured in a special ceremony, and both teachers and students will share personal stories highlighting their mutual relationships.



The initiative was outlined by the School Education Department's order issued on Tuesday, July 16, in accordance with directives from Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, PTI reported.

Puducherry

Today, on the occasion of Muharram, Puducherry's Directorate of School Education said that all schools in the union territory will remain closed today, July 17. "All schools in Puducherry to remain closed tomorrow (17th July) on the occasion of Muharram," said the Directorate of School Education, as stated in a report by ANI.



Muharram holds significant religious importance for Shia Muslims. In India, the seven to eight crore Shia Muslim community, along with people of different religions, participate in large processions and tazias. Earlier in June, the All India Shia Personal Law Board wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and urged him to ensure better arrangements for the upcoming Muharram procession.