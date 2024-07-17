Hiring in Telangana government medical colleges ordered

The Telangana government has given permission to hire 872 candidates on contract-basis for Professor, Associate Professor and Assistant Professor posts across eight Government Medical Colleges and General Hospitals, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

The order applies to Government Medical Colleges in Jogulamba Gadwal, Narayanpet, Mulugu, Narsampet, Medak, Yadadri Bhuvanagiri, Maheshwaram and Quthbullapur.

The payable remuneration for Professor, Associate Professor and Assistant Professor posts is Rs 1.9 lakh, Rs 1.5 lakh and Rs 1.25 lakh, respectively.

The contract will be valid till March 31, 2025 or till the regular posts are filled up.

Ten universities come forward to set up skill development centres

IT and Industries and Commerce Minister Sridhar Babu revealed on Tuesday, July 16, that ten globally renowned universities have come forward to set up skill development centres at a cost of Rs 300 crore across Telangana.

The minister held a meeting with the representatives of International Startup Foundation (ISF) which operates in 25 countries based in Hyderabad and Startup Runway which is based at his office in the Secretariat.

The two organisations promote start-ups internationally and have training agreements with ten renowned skill universities like the University of Texas, USA and the London Business School, UK. He added that the representatives of these universities will also participate in the International Startup Foundation Conference to be held in the city between September 26 and September 28.