Executive committee to oust DUSU Vice-President Abhi Dahiya over vandalism incident

Today, Tuesday, July 17 the Delhi University Students Union (DUSU) informed that DU's Executive Committee has passed a proposal to oust the student body's Vice-President Abhi Dahiya for allegedly vandalising the offices of other office bearers. The proposal will now be placed before the Central Council and tabled in a meeting of presidents of various student unions for the final decision, DUSU said in a statement, PTI reported.



However, there was no immediate response from Dahiya.



It is reported that in a meeting called today, July 17, the Executive Committee, which comprises 11 elected members, unanimously passed the proposal to remove Dahiya from his post due to his alleged involvement in the vandalism at the student union's office on Sunday, July 14, DUSU said.The proposal was presented by DUSU President Tushar Dedha from the RSS-affiliated Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), it added. On July 14, the ABVP alleged that members of the Congress-affiliated National Students' Union of India (NSUI), including Dahiya, ransacked the DUSU office in the North Campus.



The NSUI denied the allegations and accused the ABVP of vandalising Dahiya's office.



Moreover, the ABVP has alleged that those who vandalised the DUSU office first consumed alcohol in Dahiya's office. It had also shared a video purportedly showing empty bottles in Dahiya's office and clips of the vandalised offices.



According to PTI, an FIR has been registered in the matter. Delhi University on Monday, July 14, constituted a four-member committee headed by Proctor Rajni Abbi to probe the allegations. The committee has been asked to submit its report at the earliest, preferably within seven days.