Delhi: Admission deadline extended for EWS children in private schools

The Directorate of Education (DoE) has extended the admission deadline for entry-level classes for children of economically weaker sections (EWS) and those with special needs in all private schools. A circular about this was issued on July 15, as stated in a report by PTI.



According to a circular released by the DoE on Monday, July 15, the extension applies to entry-level classes — Nursery, KG, and Class I — for the academic session 2024-25 and to two categories — Economically Weaker Section and Disadvantaged Group (EWS/DG) and Children with Special Needs (CWSN).



According to the previous circular, the deadline was May 31, now moved to July 31, till 1 pm. Additionally, the directive mandates that all private unaided recognised schools comply strictly with the new deadline.



In other news, the Municipal Corporation Department (MCD) run schools had an infrastructure development. According to the officials over 12,000 blackboards have been replaced with whiteboards at a cost of approximately Rs 41.5 crore.

As reported earlier, MCD schools in many areas were either equipped with blackboards or chalkboards or had cemented boards. The MCD has a total of 1,535 schools at 1,185 sites located in 12 zones in Delhi, with around 8.5 lakh students studying, as stated in a report by PTI.