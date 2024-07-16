Meet the BJP MLA from Madhya Pradesh who asked students to open puncture shops

Did a BJP MLA really ask students to open puncture shops? Why?

Yes, Pannalal Shakya, a BJP MLA from Madhya Pradesh, did say that students should open "motorcycle puncture repair shops" since nothing would be gained by obtaining degrees.

What's more? This statement was made when PM College of Excellence was being inaugurated at an event in Guna assembly constituency, stated a report by PTI.

Let's start by reading his original statement:

"We are opening a PM College of Excellence today. I appeal to everyone to keep one sentence (bodh vakya) in mind that nothing is going to happen with these college degrees. Instead, open a motorcycle puncture repair shop to at least earn a livelihood," BJP MLA Pannalal Shakya said at the event.

On Sunday, July 14, Union Home Minister Amit Shah had e-inaugurated PM College of Excellence in 55 districts of Madhya Pradesh during an event in Indore, there were also different events held in respective districts, which included Guna.

Jairam Ramdesh, General Secretary (In-charge, Communications), Indian National Congress (INC) posted on social media platform X saying, "We must credit the BJP for the top-class discipline in their economic messaging. The self-anointed divinity talks about the virtues of selling 'pakodas' as an antidote to unemployment, and their MLAs dismiss college degrees as 'useless' and urge students to open puncture shops."