IIT Kharagpur joins hands with University of Leeds. Here are details

Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur (IIT) Kharagpur has inked a pact with the University of Leeds (UoL) to enhance academic and research cooperation through joint supervision of PhD programmes in civil engineering, transport studies, and biological sciences, a statement released by the institute said on today, Tuesday, July 16.

The joint external supervision agreement was signed when a team from IIT KGP attended the University of Leeds' 25-year celebrations in Delhi on June 28, as stated in a report by PTI.



The institute's Dean of International Relations, Professor Rabibrata Mukherjee, said, "IIT KGP is excited to team up with the University of Leeds to explore the diversity of academic partnership. Under the aegis of the agreement, several activities have been carried out, including joint research projects, exchange of students and faculty members, and joint guidance of student thesis."

Further, he added, "The initial themes of collaboration that have been identified are clean energy for all, sustainable transport, resilient infrastructure, healthcare and well-being, chemicals and waste, and water and sanitation which also address some of the sustainable development goals of the United Nations."

The agreement is expected to benefit doctoral students by providing mentorship and guidance from faculty members at both institutions.



IIT KGP is also considering participation in the Leeds International Partners Conference, scheduled for December 2024. This event will be the first of its kind for Leeds and is anticipated to strengthen the existing collaboration and facilitate engagement with partners on shared interests, according to an institute spokesperson, PTI reported.