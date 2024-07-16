IIT Goa campus at Rivona? This is what CM Sawant said

In South Goa, a site in a village called Rivona was zeroed in for setting up an Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) campus, informed Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Monday, July 15, stated a report by PTI.

This was conveyed by CM Sawant in a written response which was tabled in the state assembly. It further went on to state that the Government of India committee on site selection investigated the selected site which was identified by the state government at Rivona in Sanguem taluka for assessing its suitability for the IIT Goa campus.

"The committee has recommended that the proposed land is suitable for setting up of permanent campus of IIT Goa, subject to the state government providing proper connectivity with approach roads, power and water supply, permitting change of land zone and relaxation of FAR (Floor Area Ratio)," Sawant said in response to a question by Leader of Opposition Yuri Alemao.

Swant added that at the moment, the revenue department is ascertaining and verifying the land's title documents.

The site in Rivona was chosen after the Goa government faced opposition from residents during in two instances earlier.

The written response also informed that the IIT will employ several human resources as their teaching and non-teaching staff from among aspirants at the national level, including Goans, his written reply informed. The institute will offer professional education at undergraduate/postgraduate (UG/PG) and research level.

The government will ensure sufficient safeguards are adopted to minimise any adverse impact on the environment and existing green cover at the time of granting required project approval, he said.