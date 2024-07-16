DU Students Union office vandalism: Lack of CCTVs poses a challenge for probe

As Delhi University (DU) formed a committee to investigate the vandalism at the DUSU (Delhi University Students Union) office, the absence of CCTVs on the premises will likely pose a challenge to the probe. The committee, formed on Monday, July 15, to investigate the matter, will have to rely on witness testimonies, security guards' accounts, and other tangible evidence to determine what happened, DU Proctor Rajni Abbi told ANI. Notably, Abbi is the Chairperson of the committee, as stated in a report by ANI.



When inquired about the CCTVs, the Proctor indicated that no cameras are currently installed. "We will recommend in our report that the installation of cameras is necessary," she said.

The university formed the committee on Monday, July 16, to investigate the vandalism incident at the Delhi University Students' Union office on the night of July 13-14. The newly formed committee is headed by Professor Rajni Abbi, Proctor, as Chairperson, along with Professor Ranjan Kumar Tripathi, Dean of Students' Welfare; Professor Surender Kumar, Staff Advisor of DUSU; and Professor Geeta Sahare, Joint Proctor, as members.

Incident details

RSS-affiliated Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) has accused members of the NSUI (National Students' Union of India), including DUSU Vice-President Abhi Dahiya, of vandalising the DUSU office on North Campus. Proctor Rajni Abbi detailed the incident, stating that around 3.45 am on Saturday, July 13, security personnel alerted her about a break-in at the DUSU office, ANI reported.



"An FIR has been registered regarding the incident. The police and a forensic team were on-site to collect evidence, and initial findings suggest that the president's office was significantly affected," she reported to ANI. During her inspection, Abbi noted damages in the DUSU president's office, a broken door, and a shattered mirror in the joint secretary's office.



Abbi said the committee aims to deliver a preliminary report on the matter within two days and a final report within five. As tensions rise between these two factions, the university's investigation aims to clarify the circumstances surrounding the vandalism while addressing the underlying issues within student governance.



"Our investigation will focus on how and why this occurred," Abbi said.

"Without CCTV footage, we must rely on on-site assessments and accounts from security personnel, as no witnesses were present," she added, as stated in a report by ANI.