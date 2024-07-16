Delhi hospital shooting: Doctors call off strike after receiving assurances from gov't

The Resident Doctors' Association (RDA) of the Guru Teg Bahadur (GTB) Hospital, which was on an indefinite strike to demand better security measures in the wake of a shooting incident, today, Tuesday, July 16, called off its stir. This comes after an assurance from the Delhi Government, as stated in a report by PTI.

A representative from the doctors' body said that a meeting with the Special Health Secretary of Delhi Danish Ashraf was held regarding improvements in security measures for the staff and patients at the hospital.

"The health department has assured us that they will look into our demands. They have agreed to take measures such as metal detectors at entry gates, and walkie-talkies for security guards, for the safety of doctors and patients," said Ashraf.

Furthermore, the association also mentioned that Ashraf has assured police patrolling within the hospital premises.

The representative said that they had signed the letter to call off the strike.

To recall, in a case of mistaken identity, a 32-year-old man was shot dead by a teenager inside a ward of the GTB Hospital, in Delhi on Sunday, July 14. Post this incident, the doctors went on indefinite strike the next day.

The strike commenced at 9 am on Monday, July 15, affecting routine patient care in all non-emergency areas, according to members of the doctors' association.