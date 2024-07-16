CUET UG 2024: Re-test admit card out, check exam date and details here

According to a report by NDTV Education, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued the admit card for the Common University Entrance Test - Undergraduate (CUET) (UG) 2024. This admit card is for the re-test that is scheduled for Friday, July 19.

This retest is being conducted for as many as 1,000 students who raised concerns about several errors in the provisional answer key and further submitted their grievances.

Eligible candidates may visit the official website to obtain the admit card

Here are steps to download CUET UG re-exam admit card 2024

1. Visit the official website of CUET UG 2024 exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-UG through any browser.

2. Click on the link that will be seen on the screen to download the card.

3. Input your credentials such as application number, date of birth, and security pin, as shown.

4. Submit the login details you keyed in.

5. The admit card will appear on the screen.

6. Verify the details including exam center, photograph, signature, and barcode.

7. Download the hall ticket for future reference.

The admit card will contain vital details such as examination timings, date, and venue details, along with a few instructions.

Candidates taking this re-test are suggested to carry their hall tickets to the exam centres.

Previously, the CUET UG exam was conducted in a hybrid mode, that is computer-based test (CBT) and pen-paper modes. However, now it will be solely via CBT mode alone.

As many as 13.38 lakh candidates appeared for the CUET exam on various dates in May 2024. The results are expected to be announced by July 22.

For more details, candidates can visit the official website.