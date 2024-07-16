Chalk-boards replaced with whiteboards in Delhi's MCD-run schools

To put in efforts to develop modern infrastructure in Municipal Corporation Department (MCD) run schools, the officials have replaced chalkboards with whiteboards. According to the officials over 12,000 blackboards have been replaced with whiteboards at a cost of approximately Rs 41.5 crore.

This comes as part of the efforts to develop modern infrastructure in MCD-run schools across 12 zones, they said, as stated in a report by PTI. The schools have also been provided with around 25,700 magnetic whiteboard erasers and dusters, as well as over one lakh water-based whiteboard markers, the official added.

Additionally, the civic body floated a tender to install the whiteboards in the schools, along with providing markers and magnetic dusters last year. The installation of the whiteboards was completed in June this year, an official remarked.

In the MCD schools in the Shahdara North zone, 194 whiteboards have been installed, 190 in the Shahdara South zone, 1,349 in Nazafgarh zone, 1,305 in Civil Lines, 587 in Karol Bagh zone, and 1,788 in Narela zone.



Earlier, MCD schools in many areas were either equipped with blackboards or chalkboards or had cemented boards. Text written on such boards was difficult to wipe off and produced chalk dust. The MCD has a total of 1,535 schools at 1,185 sites located in 12 zones in Delhi, with around 8.5 lakh students studying, as stated in a report by PTI.