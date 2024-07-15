World Youth Skill Day 2024: When youth succeed, we all succeed, say experts

Today, July 15, is World Youth Skill Day. In December 2014, this was declared by the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) to generate greater awareness and discussions on the importance of technical, vocational education and training (TVET), and the development of other skills relevant to both local and global economies.



Ever since then, the day has been celebrated with varying themes every year. This year, the theme set by the UNGA is Youth Skills for Peace and Development which emphasises youth's integral role in peacebuilding and conflict resolution.



The day is usually observed by raising awareness about youth skills development, and opportunities for better job prospects, encouraging investment in education and entrepreneurship, promoting vocational training and addressing unemployment.



Honouring and celebrating the day dedicated to youth and skills, here's what experts from various fields have to say about World Youth Skill Day.



Prof Prakash Gopalan, President of NIIT University said, "The United Nations underscores the link between peace, education, and sustainable development. However, many young people, especially women, still lack access to education, employment, or training. Bridging this gap is vital for achieving global sustainability and peace."



Seshadri Venkatachalapathi, Digital Campus Lead, BT Group, said, "As we mark World Youth Skills Day 2024, the theme "Our pledge to grow our team in India by the end of 2024 is more than a business goal; it's an investment in the architects of tomorrow. We have accelerated the modernisation of the learning experience across BT Group, partnering with Degreed to deliver Digital Campus, a new intuitive, personalised learning experience enabling an anytime, anywhere opportunity for colleagues. This helps build a culture where learning becomes a habit for everyone with videos, courses, articles and podcasts." BT group is British multinational telecommunications company headquartered in London



Manoj Nagpal, Vice-President of Professional Services at OpenText, said, “Today, we all acknowledge that for Gen Z and millennials, it’s not just about the job — it’s about finding purpose, embracing good work ethics, and making a meaningful contribution to the community. And we are here to support them in this journey, helping them gain the skills needed while fostering a spirit of knowledge sharing and career progression."