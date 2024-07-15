"Want a better DU? Sign and Support," SFI shares demand charter

The Students' Federation of India (SFI), Delhi University (DU) unit initiated a demand charter seeking students to sign and support if they aspire for a better DU. Titled Delhi University Students' Demand Charter, it asked students to sign the Google Survey Sheet and mentioned a list of demands.

"We, the students of Delhi University, one of India's premier higher educational institutions request our VC to fulfil the following crucial demands," it read. According to the charter, the demands listed are:



1. Immediate rollback of the UG and PG (undergraduate and postgraduate) fee hike in all courses of the university



2. Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Singh should take the demand of allocating Student Concessional Metro Pass for DU students and University-special DTC buses to the Central as well as state government and ensure quick delivery of these concessions to the students



3. One new hostel in every college and department in DU. Housing allowance to those who are unable to avail the hostel facility.



4. Withdraw from the NTA-conducted CUET (Common Universities Entrance Test) for admission



5. Removing mandatory attendance in SEC (Skill Enhancement Course) and VAC (Value Addition Course) courses



6. Ensure proper functioning and establishment of GSCASH/ICC (Gender sensitisation committee against sexual harassment/Internal Complaints Committee) in all colleges with timely elections to the Council of Student Representatives



7. Ensure implementation of horizontal reservation for transgender students and construction of gender-neutral washrooms across campuses along with officially recognising queer collectives.



8. Conduct a university-wide audit to ensure disabled-friendly campuses in all colleges and faculty areas



9. Ensure the establishment/proper functioning of the Equal Opportunity Cells, and Women Development Cells in all colleges, and PG and PhD departments in DU.



10. Suspend Tushar Dedha from the post of the DUSU (Delhi University Student Union) President for securing admission to his bachelor's course through an invalid marksheet. An enquiry is to be launched against all those involved in this process of helping him obtain a fake admission

To recall, on July 10, Congress' student wing National Students' Union of India (NSUI), tore into DUSU's President Tushar Dedha, accusing him of using a "fake" Class XII mark sheet for admission into DU. The National Secretary of DU, Akshay Lakhra, questioned the legality of Dedha's Class XII mark sheet which he acquired as a regular student from two boards, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and Uttar Pradesh Board, in the year 2016, PTI reported.