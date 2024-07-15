TN BJP Chief Annamalai demands white paper on admissions pre and post-NEET

Today, Monday, July 15, Tamil Nadu BJP President K Annamalai reiterated his demand that the Tamil Nadu government issue a white paper on medical admissions pre and post-National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) and claimed that the central qualifying test is beneficial to the poorer sections of the society. The ruling DMK (Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam) continues to indulge in politics over NEET and "we are very clear NEET is required", he told reporters.

"Tamil Nadu recorded its best performance this year in NEET, with a 59 per cent pass percentage. The National Testing Agency (NTA) is conducting NEET and the Supreme Court is looking if there are any shortcomings," he said in an apparent reference to the controversies surrounding the qualifying test this year, as stated in a report by PTI.

Further, he said that the medical entrance test question paper was localised and that action was being taken. He pointed out that NTA was conducting many other tests. The BJP leader accused the ruling DMK in Tamil Nadu of "continuing to do politics" over NEET.

"NEET is 10 years old. Release a white paper on how many government school students have joined government medical colleges pre and post-NEET," he demanded. Claiming that the data is available with the Directorate of Medical Education (DME), he said. "That (data) will show to the people of Tamil Nadu that NEET is helpful for poor and middle classes," PTI reported.