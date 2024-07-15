Ten lucky Bilaspur students have been chosen to tour ISRO!

Imagine visiting the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) as a child. How inspiring would that be?

Ten eager students from Himachal Pradesh have set out on an educational tour of ISRO's Space Application Centre, Ahmedabad, Gujarat, as stated in a report by PTI.

Rajesh Dharmani, Minister for Technical Education, Government of Himachal Pradesh, gave a see-off to students who were being ferried in a bus. Even their proud parents and members of the district administration were present for the same.

At the Space Lab in the Boys School of Ghumarwin, models of various programmes being run by ISRO were installed. The inauguration happened in January 2024.

The aim is to pique the students' interest, especially those hailing from rural areas of Bilaspur district, towards space, science and other such fascinating subjects, an official informed, according to a report by PTI.

The district administration will open space labs in four different subdivisions of Bilaspur, informed the minister.

The country's largest space museum under the Gujarat Science City and state-of-the-art IMAX 3D theatre, energy park, life science park, musical fountains, Hall of Space — the students will tour these exciting places as well, the official informed, as stated in the PTI report.