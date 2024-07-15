Rafting, Yoga & more: Gov't primary school students from Punjab's Fazilka district will do this on bag-free days

The Fazilka district administration in Punjab has launched a 'bag-free day' initiative in government primary schools to foster creativity and provide stress-free learning experience for students, officials said on Sunday, July 14. Under this initiative, students need not bring school bags on the last Saturday of every month, they said, PTI reported.



Speaking about this, Fazilka District Education Officer Shiv Pal said there will be no regular classes on 'bag-free' days and co-curricular activities such as rafting, storytelling, class discussions and yoga, will be conducted instead of traditional classes.



Further, the officials added that the initiative is aimed at providing a stress-free learning experience, enhancing creativity and skills and for the holistic development of children.



Fazilka Deputy Commissioner Senu Duggal said, "Students will not bring school bags on the bag-free day. There will be fun-filled activities on that day. Besides, they will be learning how to work in a team, communication skills, good manners and bad manners."

The district administration is committed to working for a holistic educational approach for children that is beyond textbooks, she said. About 468 primary schools are having around 72,000 students in Fazilka, Pal said.