NEET UG irregularities effect? Arunachal Pradesh cabinet approves draft bill to curb exam malpractices

Legislation to keep a check on malpractices during recruitment exams has been approved by the cabinet of Arunachal Pradesh today, Monday, July 15, informed an official, as stated in a report by PTI.

In the upcoming session of the state assembly, which begins on July 19, the draft bill will be tabled. The draft bill proposes strict punishment like imprisonment with the imposition of a fine of up to Rs 1 crore.

The statement from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) informed that the bill, after it becomes an act, will make sure that a free and fair selection process is carried out for all posts under the state government and will help detect malpractices.