Holiday for educational institutions in Kerala, Karnataka, Goa due to heavy rains

Due to heavy rains and alerts issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), educational institutions have been shut down in the states of Kerala, Karnataka and Goa. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted a thunderstorm with heavy rainfall and gusty wind speeds reaching 40 kmph at one or two places in Thiruvananthapuram and Kollam districts in the coming hours, PTI reported.

The district authorities of Thrissur, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Kannur, Kasaragod, Ernakulam and Wayanad have declared a holiday for educational institutions. For today, July 15, the IMD has already issued a red alert in northern Malappuram, Kannur, and Kasaragod districts and placed Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Kozhikode, and Wayanad districts under an orange alert.

According to the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC), the state is likely to witness active to vigorous rainfall till July 16. Meanwhile, Uttara Kannada district deputy commissioner (DC) Laxmipriya has declared a holiday for all schools and Pre-University (PU) colleges in Karwar, Ankola, Kumta, Honnavar, Bhatkal, Sirsi, Siddapur, Yellapur, Dandeli and Joida taluks for today, July 15, citing 'red alert' issued by IMD.

In the late evening of Sunday, July 14, the Goa Education Department declared a holiday for schools up to Class X on Monday (July 15) citing heavy rains in the coastal state. The IMD has issued a red alert in Goa for today, Monday, July 15, amid heavy downpours lashing the state for the past three days, as stated in a report by PTI.

Due to heavy showers and the red alert sounded by the IMD, all schools from Classes I to XII across Goa will remain shut today, State Education Director Shailesh Zingde told reporters. The holiday has been declared for the safety of students, he added.