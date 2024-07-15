DSC exams will not be deferred, will fill 6,000 teacher posts soon: Telangana Deputy CM Bhatti

Emphasising the immediate need to recruit teachers in the Telangana-run schools, Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Sunday, July 14, clarified that the government would not defer the scheduled District Selection Committee (DSC) examination for filling 11,062 posts in the education department. He assured that the government will release another notification for the recruitment of 6,000 more teachers in a few months.

"We desire that the youth should get jobs and settle down at the earliest," Vikramarka said, and appealed to teacher job aspirants to concentrate on preparing for the examination, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.

This response from the deputy chief minister came in the wake of a series of protests by teacher job aspirants demanding the postponement of the DSC examination, citing insufficient time for preparation.

In a press conference held at Gandhi Bhavan, the deputy chief minister said that the very foundation of the separate state movement was employment and blamed the previous the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) government for not issuing notifications for recruitment. Further, he said that after the Congress came to power in Telangana, a fresh Group I notification was issued and the exam was successfully conducted.

Additionally, he expressed satisfaction that even the results of the Group I preliminary examination were announced, The New Indian Express reported.