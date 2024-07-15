Delhi University forms four-member panel to probe vandalism of students union office

Today, Monday, July 15, Delhi University (DU) constituted a four-member committee to investigate the alleged vandalism of its students' union office which will submit its report within seven days. "The Committee may submit the report at the earliest, preferably within 7 days," it read.

According to the notification, the committee comprises DU Proctor Rajni Abbi, Dean of Students' Welfare Ranjan Kumar Tripathi, Delhi University Students Union (DUSU) Staff Advisor Surender Kumar, and Joint Proctor Geeta Sahare.

On July 13, the RSS-affiliated Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) alleged that members of the Congress's student wing National Students' Union of India (NSUI), including DUSU Vice-President Abhi Dahiya, ransacked the students' union office in the North Campus.

Following this, ABVP lodged a police complaint. Speaking about this, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) North MK Meena said, "A complaint has been received at Maurice Nagar police station. Police will investigate the matter and act accordingly."

Alleging that Dahiya and other NSUI members vandalised the offices of DUSU President Tushar Dedha, Secretary Aparajita, Joint Secretary Sachin Baisla and the visitor room on early Sunday, July 14. ABVP demanded the removal of DUSU Vice-President Dahiya.

Denying the allegations of vandalism made by ABVP, NSUI accused ABVP of vandalising Dahiya's office, PTI reported.