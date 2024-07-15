CUET UG results delay leads to academic calendar delay: How JNU, DU, IP University, AUD plan to cope

The results of the Common University Entrance Test - Undergraduate (CUET-UG) will be delayed and so will the academic calendar.

How will major universities in Delhi cope?

Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU)

An official disclosed that it will make up for the deficit days in the academic calendar by:

- Conducting extra classes on Saturdays

- May have to shorten its winter break to cover up for lost time to complete the syllabus

"JNU had planned to release a unified academic calendar for all the batches from this year onwards to bring symmetry in the admission process. The practice was discontinued due to the challenges faced during the COVID-19 pandemic. Things will become clear once the result dates are announced," the official said.

Delhi University (DU)

As per DU Registrar Vikas Gupta:

- Delay would cause the academic calendar of first-year students to end at a later date than scheduled.

Ambedkar University:

As per Vice-Chancellor Anu Singh Lather:

- Extra classes for first year students after regular classes

- Fewer number of holidays

- Delay of two weeks

IP University

As per Vice-Chancellor Mahesh Verma:

- "We take admissions through national-level entrance test for professional courses. We also have our own in-house entrance examination," he said.

- "After admissions through these mediums are completed we fill the remaining seats through CUET. By that time, the CUET scores would be out, so our admissions wouldn't be affected," he continued.