BSP party appeals to AP CM Naidu to withdraw NEET exams

Bahujan Samaj Party's (BSP) Andhra Pradesh State Coordinator Dr J Purnachandra Rao appeals to state Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu to withdraw the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) examinations. In an open letter dated July 11, the state coordinator alleged that numerous young aspirants in the state have been affected by the recent irregularities surrounding NEET.

The NEET exam was marred by several allegations of paper leaks, malpractice, grace marks and other such allegations. Moreover, a case related to the exam was posted for hearing on July 18 by the Supreme Court on July 11.

Referring to paper leaks, the coordinator alleged that it has raised serious concerns about the integrity and fairness of the examination process. "Such incidents compromise the hard work and dedication of thousands of students who strive to secure their future in the medical profession," he said adding that, "The lack of stringent measures to prevent such leaks only exacerbates the anxiety and uncertainty faced by these young aspirants."

Citing the Tamil Nadu government's stance in the fight against NEET for a very long, the open letter highlighted that the exam, "undermines the diverse educational backgrounds of students and imposes an undue burden on those who are unable to afford the expensive coaching classes often required to succeed in the exam."

"The government has even passed a bill seeking exemption from NEET for admissions to medical courses in the state," it added. Similarly, Rao urged for a similar stance for AP.

"By taking a firm stand against NEET, Andhra Pradesh can set a precedent for other states to follow, advocating for a more just and student-friendly approach to medical admissions. This move will be greatly appreciated by the young aspirants of our state and their families, who look up to your leadership and commitment to their welfare," the letter read.