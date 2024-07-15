AIIMS study finds out how yoga can improve health of patients with rheumatoid arthritis

Yoga has numerous benefits and yet another benefit has been brought to light by a study.

All India Institute of Medical Sciences Delhi (AIIMS) Delhi, particularly the Lab for Molecular Reproduction and Genetics, Anatomy Department, and the Department of Rheumatology, looked at how yoga can benefit the health of rheumatoid arthritis.

What is rheumatoid arthritis?

A chronic autoimmune disease, it causes joint inflammation. It leads to pain and can affect other organs as well.

This is what they found, as shared by Ministry fo AYUSH, Governemnt of India with PTI:

- Yoga lowers inflammation by controlling cellular damage and oxidative stress (OS).

- It balances pro- and anti-inflammatory cytokines, raises endorphin levels, and reduces cortisol and CRP levels and maintains melatonin rhythms, facilitating disruption of the inflammatory and hyperactive immune system cycle.

- By boosting the activity of the telomerase enzyme and genes involved in DNA repair and cell cycle regulation, it slows down the aging process of cells.

- Yoga improves mitochondrial function, which guards against telomere attrition and DNA damage by enhancing energy metabolism and lowering oxidative stress.

- Reduced pain perception, improved joint mobility, decreased disability, and enhanced overall quality of life is the result for patients performing yoga