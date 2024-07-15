Acing the Interview Round of UPSC CSE – 10 things to keep in mind

The most important round of the Union Public Service Commission Civil Services Exam (UPSC CSE) is possibly the Personality Test, more commonly known as the Interview Round. Candidates who cleared the Preliminary and Main exams of the CSE will be eligible for the Interview round, wherein they will be tested for their mental fortitude and balance, critical thinking skills, social skills and leadership, intellectual rigour, and moral integrity.

It is important to remember that the candidate’s factual knowledge is already tested in the written exams.

The Interview Round is the final stage of the CSE and determines whether a candidate is fit to serve as a Civil Servant or not. It carries 275 marks and is conducted by 7-8 Interview Boards – each chaired by a UPSC officer.

This round is said to be extremely challenging – and candidates who have performed well in the Preliminary and Main exams have found themselves failing to clear the Interview round.

Here are some tried and tested tips to keep in mind, to pass the interview round with flying colours: