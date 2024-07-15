Acing the Interview Round of UPSC CSE – 10 things to keep in mind

The most important round of the Union Public Service Commission Civil Services Exam (UPSC CSE) is possibly the Personality Test, more commonly known as the Interview Round. Candidates who cleared the Preliminary and Main exams of the CSE will be eligible for the Interview round, wherein they will be tested for their mental fortitude and balance, critical thinking skills, social skills and leadership, intellectual rigour, and moral integrity.
It is important to remember that the candidate’s factual knowledge is already tested in the written exams.
The Interview Round is the final stage of the CSE and determines whether a candidate is fit to serve as a Civil Servant or not. It carries 275 marks and is conducted by 7-8 Interview Boards – each chaired by a UPSC officer.
This round is said to be extremely challenging – and candidates who have performed well in the Preliminary and Main exams have found themselves failing to clear the Interview round.
Here are some tried and tested tips to keep in mind, to pass the interview round with flying colours:
Before entering the interview room, thoroughly understand your Detailed Application Form (DAF). Be ready to articulate your education, work experience, hobbies, and achievements. Anticipate questions based on your DAF to showcase a well-rounded personality.
Stay updated on current events, especially issues related to national and international importance. Read newspapers, magazines, and online sources regularly to demonstrate your awareness of the world around you.
Expect questions related to your chosen optional subject. Revise key concepts, and recent developments, and be prepared to discuss their relevance in the present context. A strong command over your optional subject reflects your dedication and expertise.
Practice expressing your thoughts clearly and concisely. The interview panel looks for candidates who can communicate effectively. Organize your ideas logically and present them in a coherent manner.
Work on enhancing your overall personality. Develop good communication skills, maintain positive body language, and practice active listening. Your demeanour and attitude play a crucial role in creating a favourable impression.
Be prepared to discuss ethical dilemmas and questions related to integrity. The Civil Services Examination places a high value on moral character. Showcase instances from your life that reflect your commitment to honesty and ethical conduct.
Demonstrate a clear understanding of the role and responsibilities of a civil servant. Showcase your commitment to public service and your awareness of the challenges faced by the administrative machinery.
Brush up on key concepts from your graduation subjects, especially if you have a non-specialised degree. The interview panel may delve into your academic background to assess your analytical and problem-solving skills.
Strike a balance between confidence and humility. While confidence is essential, avoid coming across as arrogant. Be open to learning, acknowledge your limitations, and show a willingness to adapt and grow in your role as a civil servant.
Your body language must communicate calmness and confidence. Avoid fidgeting and moving your hands too much while you speak. Maintain the right sitting posture, with your back straight to the chair. Ask for permission before entering the interview room and sitting.
When your interview is done, thank each panel member individually before leaving. It is also important to follow the prescribed dress code and be polite to the panel members.