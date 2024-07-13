NEET irregularities; CUET UG results delay; UGC NET, NEET PG deferment to result in academic cycle delay?

The biggest complaint that academicians and educators had with COVID-19 was how it disrupted the academic calendar. Not only precious teaching days were lost, but exam postponement cases added to the load of the various high courts and the Supreme Court too.

With the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET-UG) irregularities rubbing off on other exams, looks like the academic calendar is gone for a toss again.

The University Grants Commission- National Eligibility Test (UGC-NET), conducted on June 18 was cancelled the very next day. The exam will now be held between August 21 and September 4.

The NEET UG counselling is delayed. NEET Postgraduate (PG) was deferred on June 22 and the fresh date is August 11.

Naturally, this will affect PhD admissions as well as medical education cycles.

The Central University Entrance Test - Undergraduate (CUET-UG) results are delayed too.

Due of this, the commencement of the semester for first-year students at Delhi University (DU) is likely to be postponed to August 16. This was stated by Vice-Chancellor of DU, Yogesh Singh himself. Vice Chancellor Singh said classes for other semesters will begin as per scheduled on August 1.

"The result has not been announced, but it will impact the academic calendar for the students for the first semester in courses where admission is through CUET-UG. The semester will likely start on August 16. For other semesters, we will start the semester on August 1," DU Vice Chancellor Yogesh Singh told ANI.

Now, this is just DU. Certainly, higher educational institutes might announce delays too. What then will happen to the academic cycle?