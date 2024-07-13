Labour Party gov't could be good news for research opportunities in UK and Indian students

A

The election of Keir Starmer as the new UK Prime Minister brings with it potential changes and continuations in international education policies that could significantly impact Indian students.

Starmer's administration has expressed a commitment to creating a secure future for higher education, emphasising long-term funding for research and development, and supporting university spin-outs to boost economic growth. Unlike previous policies that imposed restrictions on international students, the Labour government is likely to foster a more supportive environment for higher education, focusing on inclusivity and global collaboration​

Starmer's government aims to scrap short funding cycles and replace them with 10-year budgets for key Research and Development (R&D) institutions, promoting stable and sustained growth in the sector​.

For Indian students, this could mean more research opportunities, scholarships, and a generally more welcoming atmosphere. However, it remains essential for students to stay updated on any specific policy changes regarding tuition fees and post-study work visas, which could influence their decision to study in the UK.