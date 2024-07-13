Kerala Governor said THIS on state's search-cum-selection committee to choose KTU VC

Governor Arif Mohammed Khan stated that there are many things that the Government of Kerala doesn't do in accordance with the law, implying the Left administration's reported decision to form a search committee without the Chancellor's nominee to select the Vice-Chancellor of APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University (KTU), stated a report by PTI. The governor stated this today, Saturday, July 13.

Yesterday, Friday, July 12, the Government fo Kerala formed a five-member search-cum-selection committee to choose VC of KTU, stated a report by PTI.

When asked about the development, Khan, who as the Governor of Kerala is also the Chancellor of state-run universities, shared, "It is up to them what they want to do. They are doing many things which are not in accordance with the law."

The governor and the Government of Kerala have been at loggerheads for some time now regarding the matter of appointments, including that of VCs, being made in universities in the state.

While the governor has accused the government of interfering in the autonomy of the universities, the Left Front has alleged that Khan was trying to implement the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and Sangh Parivar's agenda to saffronise higher education in the state.