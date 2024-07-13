IIT Bombay to carry out research on sustainable maritime practices

Can dredged sediments be converted into aggregates which can then be used for various construction fields? The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay intends to research the same and today, Saturday, July 13, the government green-signaled the proposal to carry out the research. This was informed by a report by IANS.

Valorisation of Dredged Sediments is the research proposal given the go ahead by the Ministry of Ports, Shipping, and Waterways (MoPSW) at an estimated cost of Rs 46,47,380 over three years towards the goal of sustainable maritime practices.

"By converting dredged sediments into useful construction aggregates, we can address both environmental concerns and resource utilisation efficiently," said the ministry.

This process' objective is to convert dredged sediment, which is actually looked at as waste, into a resource that is valuable. This will help contribute to sustainable development and environmental conservation, according to a report by IANS.

Before the proposal was approved, detailed discussions followed by the Research Committee on the study's potential benefits.

The Ports Ministry said it is committed to harbouring research and innovation with leading academic institutions within the maritime sector.