Delhi police rescue one-year-old baby boy who was sold for money

A one-year-old child was abducted and sold for money and the Delhi police rescued the baby while arresting five who were responsible for it. These five include four women, informed the police, as per PTI.

As per the police, the Sultanpuri Police Station received the information that a one-year-old baby boy had been missing since 10.30 pm on June 5 from Kanjhawala Road in Krishan Vihar.

"The boy was taken away by a lady, namely S. On the statement of the mother of the missing child, namely C, a case was registered and the investigation was taken up immediately," the police said in a statement.

Call details and CCTV cameras were analysed and after this, the woman who was accused of kidnapping was nabbed.

On sustained interrogation, she informed the police that she had taken the child from the complainant for Rs 1,50,000 and sold the child to another woman for Rs 2,10,000.

Subsequently, the police caught the woman who bought the child from her residence in Delhi.

In the interrogation, she told the police that she sold the child to a couple living in the Mathura district of Uttar Pradesh for Rs 3,30,000.

A police team was dispatched to rescue the child. The team arrested the couple and a meditaor, a woman.

The husband, who was identified as Arpit, told the police that he and his wife did not have children so they wanted a child to raise. One of the women accused was a relative of the couple, said the police.