Complaint filed against Utkal Sangeet Mahavidyalaya principal for alleged verbal abuse, physical assault of student

A student of Utkal Sangeet Mahavidyalaya lodged a police complaint against the principal alleging he hurled abuses and physically assaulted him.

Police said complainant Nilambar Dash, a Plus III student, accused the principal of abusing and assaulting him after he confronted the authorities for allegedly collecting a higher amount from Plus II students to provide them council certificates.

He claimed the college staff charged Rs 230 as against the normal fee of Rs 200 from the students to provide council certificates and they did not even give them the receipts.

"As per Dash, the incident took place on June 28 but he lodged a complaint on the day. A case has been registered and investigation launched," said an officer of Kharavela Nagar police station, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

Over 4.75 lakh students have submitted online application to participate in the Plus II (Class XII) e-admission process for 2024-25 academic session.

As per the statistics available on Student Academic Management System (SAMS) portal, a total of 5.07 lakh students registered for the ongoing e-admission for higher secondary schools of which over 4.75 lakh have applied online till Friday, July 12, the last day for submission of application, stated a report by The New Indian Express.