Bengal teachers' recruitment cases will now be heard by Calcutta HC's Justice Amrita Sinha

Up until now, Calcutta High Court's Justice Rajasekhar Mantha has been hearing matters related to irregularities in the recruitment of primary teachers in state-run schools of West Bengal.

But insiders from the Calcutta High Court say that since Justice Mantha has been elevated to head a division bench, these matters will now be heard by the single-judge bench of Justice Amrita Sinha. This will happen henceforth, stated a report by IANS.

At the same time, when it comes to certain police matters, they will be shifted to the bench of Justice Rajarshi Bharadwaj rather than the bench of Justice Sinha.

As per the new Master of Rosters, the cases which were allotted to the bench of Justice Sinha will continue to be heard there.

However, the cases which were allotted to her bench after 2022 will now be heard at the bench of Justice Bharadwaj.

The matter of primary teachers’ recruitment case has been going on for a long time. It was alleged that the appointments of certain Teachers Eligibility Test (TET) candidates were deemed illegal as the candidates did not pass the exam. These primary school teachers from government-sponsored and aided schools in West Bengal is what the investigation focussed on.