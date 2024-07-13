Army's air rifle and pistol competition inspires 50 girls from border villages of Jammu

The participants hailed from the last border village of the Pallanwala sector and were taught the basics of weapon handling and firing techniques. Only after a seven-day intensive training, the competition was held.

Objectives of the event, as per army officials:

- Promote women's empowerment and gender equality

- Nurturing strong and capable citizens who can play a vital role in the defence and advancement of the country

"I am very excited by the army's initiative. This programme has given me confidence and helped me recognise a new talent within myself. I want to pursue this skill further and earn a name at the state and national level," the spokesman said, quoting one of the participants.

The officials added that they witnessed some exceptional talent during the competition and that if the girls are offered "the right resources and guidance at the right time" they can prove themselves at state and even national levels.