XAT 2025 registrations to open on July 15. Details HERE

The registrations for the Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) 2024 will commence starting from July 15, 2024, and the interested candidates can visit the official XAT website — https://www.xatonline.in/ for registration and further details.

As per an official press release, the XAT exam had witnessed an unprecedented surge in registrations for the 2024 edition. A staggering 1,35,000 applicants had signed up, marking a significant increase compared to previous years.

Dr Rahul Shukla, Convenor Admissions of XAT said, “We are committed to empowering candidates with the skills and knowledge needed to excel in their management careers. With over 160 XAMI and XAT Associate colleges accepting XAT scores, the opportunities are vast and diverse.”

XAT 2025 is scheduled to be conducted across numerous cities in India, offering widespread accessibility to candidates.

The test centers include Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi-NCR, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Kolkata, Thiruvananthapuram and many more, encompassing a total of 100+ test centers.

The registration window opens on July 15, 2024, and interested candidates are required to create an account, fill out the application form, and upload necessary documents such as a photograph and signature.

The application fee for XAT 2025 is Rs 2,200 for all applicants. Candidates opting for XLRI programmes need to pay an additional fee of Rs 200 each, the press release added.