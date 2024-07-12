"Unable to pay rent": Stipend release delay exacerbates dental students’ distress in AP

The stipend amount of 85 undergraduate (UG) dental medical students from Government Dental College and Hospital, Kadapa and 25 postgraduate (PG) students from Government Dental College Vijayawada has been delayed by six months and three months, respectively. This is happening while the students are undergoing internships as part of their coursework.



“We do have medical postings, we have to buy instruments, materials and basic needs. We are pursuing internships and we do expect our stipends,’ said a student speaking with EdexLive on the condition of anonymity.



On July 12, the All India Dental Students Association (AIDSA) in a letter addressed to the Director of Medical Education (DME) Andhra Pradesh conveyed the fund delay issue and asked to sanction the fund at the earliest.



A student from Government Dental College and Hospital, Kadapa, who spoke with EdexLive on the condition of anonymity, alleged that their internship started on January 1 and they're well into their seventh month and have not received any funds. These students also informed that they are staying outside in a rented accommodation on their own, thus, in dire need of funds.



According to the students, they started submitting their details for the fund in March and all the details were submitted by April.



"Before the elections, the bill was prepared. Subsequently, they mentioned that the release of funds might be delayed due to the election. Later, they claimed the delay was due to the election results, and then attributed it to the formation of a new government. Now, when we inquire about it every day, they say it's beyond their control and that the government needs to take action,” shared the student in frustration.



The student explained the difficulties they are facing and how they have to ask for money from their parents for the rent and food every month, even during their internship.



Addressing the students’ anguish, the National President of AIDSA, Dr MD Manzur Ahmed, said, “We have mailed the DME and we’re waiting for their reply. We’re going to write a letter to the dean as well. We’re trying to talk with them and we will send a few Andhra Pradesh AIDSA members to DME’s office if no response is received.”



EdexLive, via a telephonic conversation with the Principal of Kadapa Dental College, also sought to understand the reason for the delay in fund release from the administration side. The principal claimed that the reason for the delay was the delay in the submission of student details to the college.



“The delay can be attributed to them. A few gave the wrong account details. It is not intentional,” said the principal. She also said she is working to make the funds available to beneficiaries as soon as possible