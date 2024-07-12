Tobacco Cessation Centres to be set up across all medical colleges: NMC

With an aim to combat the adverse effects of tobacco use and promote public health, the Centre has decided to set up Tobacco Cessation Centres in medical colleges across the country.

These centres, integrated within hospitals and health centres, will also serve as drug de-addiction centres. The development has been approved by the National Medical Commission (NMC) Chairman Dr BN Gangadhar.

“In line with its commitment to promote public health and combating the adverse effects of tobacco use, the Government has decided to establish Tobacco Cessation Centres in medical colleges across the country. This initiative aims to strengthen the healthcare infrastructure by integrating specialised services for tobacco cessation into the educational and healthcare framework,” the NMC said in a circular issued on Friday, July 12.

The circular added that all the hospitals attached to each of the medical colleges are directed to make provisions for Tobacco Cessation Centre.

“This can be a special clinic run by the Department of Psychiatry and/or other departments. These Centres should also be established in rural and urban health centres that the college has adopted for training. These Centres along with tobacco cessation, will also work as "Drug De-addiction Centres”, the circular further added.