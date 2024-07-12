TN to felicitate private schools that performed well in Class X, XII Board exams

The Department of School Education, Government of Tamil Nadu, will be honouring all those members of the staff from private schools where the performance of students in Class X and XII public exams of the academic year 2023-2024.

When it comes to private schools, as many as 2,199 of them secured 100% pass in Class X and when it comes to Class XII exams, 1,750 private schools secured 100% pass. Also, 78 private school students have been successful in winning medals in international sports competitions and events whereas 255 students at the national level and 1,579 students in state-level competitions have performed very well, stated a report in The New Indian Express.

State Minister of Youth Welfare and Sports Development Udhayanidhi Stalin and School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi will felicitate the administration and teaching staff of the private schools, the press note added.

Felicitations of these kinds always come as an encouragement for schools to inspire their students to perform well not only in exams but in the realm of sports and extra curricular as well.

