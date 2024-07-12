Ten OU Biomedical Engineering students bag patent examiner positions

Ten students from the Department of Biomedical Engineering at University College of Engineering (A) under the Osmania University (OU), Hyderabad, Telangana, have been selected examiners of Patent and Design (Group-A) at the Indian Patent Office in the Central government, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

Out of 53 positions across the country, ten positions were secured by the students from OU.

Prof P Lakshminarayana, Registrar, OU; Prof Sriram Venkatesh, Secretary of Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) extended his heartfelt congratulations to the students for their outstanding accomplishment.

Prof Sriram Venkatesh, Secretary of TSCHE; Prof P Chandrasekhar, I/C Principal, conveyed their best wishes to the students for their accomplishment.

This remarkable achievement comes after their success in the highly competitive national-level examination conducted by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade, Government of India, stated a press release from the institute.

Also at Osmania...

The Department of Commerce at Osmania University, Hyderabad, announced the Telangana Commerce Post-Graduate’s Meet, VANIJYA 2024.

This grand inter-university competition is set to take place on July 19 and 20, 2024, at the Department of Commerce, Osmania University.

The event will see enthusiastic participation from M.Com students across various universities in Telangana, including those from constituent and affiliated colleges.