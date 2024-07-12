Telangana: Lizard in upma, rat in chutney and now, rats bite nine students at girls hostel

After lizard in breakfast at Telangana Model School at Ramayampet in Medak, rat in chutney at Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University in Sultanpur, now, it is being reported that nine students were bitten by rats at a residential school hostel for girls in Medak.

It was when they were asleep on Tuesday and Wednesday (July 9 and 10), that the students were bitten. They were provided treatment at a primary health centre in Ramayampet Mandal and discharged, as per a report by PTI.

After a few parents were informed of the incident, they reached the instituted and raised complains about the alleged lack of cleanliness at the hostel.

The Union government has also taken serious note of media reports about a lizard found in the breakfast served to students of the Telangana Model School at Ramayampet in Medak.

"Concerning recent media reports about a lizard found in the Upma at Telangana Model School, the Department of School Education and Literacy, Government of India has taken serious note of the situation," said the Union Education Ministry in a statement, stated a report by ANI.

The statement emphasised that the PM POSHAN Scheme provides hot cooked midday meal in schools and all the states and Union Territories (UTs) have been advised to take appropriate steps to ensure safety norms and provide properly cooked food for the students.