NEET-UG row: SC registry refuses to accept CBI affidavit?

The Supreme Court registry has refused to accept the affidavit filed by the Supreme Court in relation to the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET-UG) paper leak row yesterday, as it was filed after the 5 pm deadline, said an update by the Bar and Bench.

The CBI made the submission of its status report to the Supreme Court in a sealed cover on Thursday, July 11. The Supreme Court will now hear the matter on July 18.

In its report, the CBI said the leak was confined to a single exam centre in Bihar and affected only a few students, as per news reports.

However, refusing to accept the affidavit, the registry has now prompted the central agency to mention the matter in the Supreme Court.

On the other hand, Justice JB Pardiwala has assured that the bench has already read the submission made by the central agency, Bar and Bench added.

It is important to note that the National Testing Agency (NTA) and the Ministry of Education had already submitted their affidavit to the Supreme Court on Wednesday, July 10, as per an analysis conducted by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras.

“The analysis shows that there is neither any indication of mass malpractice nor a localised set of candidates being benefitted leading to abnormal scores,” it said.