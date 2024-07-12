NEET UG: Netizens are pointing out huge flaws in IIT Madras' exam analysis report

An affidavit was filed in the Supreme Court on July 10 by the Centre stating that there were no abnormalities in the 2024 National Eligibility and Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET UG) exam. NEET UG was held on May 5, 2024, and the results were released on June 4, followed by protests due to several allegations of malpractice.



The affidavit comes after the Supreme Court's order to the Centre on July 8 to submit a detailed report on the extent of the paper leak and if possible, identification of the beneficiaries of the fraud.



The data that was released by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras, in a document titled "Data Analytics on NEET(UG) - 2024 Examination, Detailed Report submitted by IIT Madras", summarises the report in four points stating:



1) That the marks distribution indicates no 'abnormality' as witnessed in a large-scale examination.



2) A city wise, and centre-wise analysis for 2023 and 2024 was carried out for the top 1.4 lakh students



3) It stated that there were no indications of malpractice found nor a localised set of candidates benefitted.



4) The overall increase in marks, specifically in the range of 550 to 720, has been attributed to a 25 per cent reduction in syllabus.



However, social media users are claiming that the "manufactured" data protects the interests of the Centre. Here are a few allegations: