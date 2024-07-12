Kamareddy headmaster booked under POCSO for misbehaviour with female students

Banswada Police registered a Protection of Children against Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) case against a Government School Headmaster (HM) for allegedly misbehaving with female students.

Additionally, nine others were also arrested who were trying to pacify the incident, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

According to sources, the incident occurred at a government school in the mandal on Saturday, July 6. Interference from outsiders led to a compromise being reached initially, which was reported in the local newspaper on Tuesday, July 9. Following serious concern from higher officials, the education department and police have been instructed to investigate the matter.

After interrogation, the HM was arrested on Wednesday night and nine others were arrested on Thursday, July 11. Further investigation is on.

