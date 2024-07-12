IIT Delhi prof turns whistleblower to unveil alleged academic misconduct after his slanderous email goes viral

Was Professor Vaibhav the only one to have suffered?

Narratives of trials and tribulations often remain hidden due to the high stakes involved for these academicians. Speaking out against powerful bodies can be perilous. However, Dr Vishal Vaibhav confidently asserted his readiness to be a whistleblower regarding operational failures and instances of academic bullying, where those in power leverage their positions to advance their careers at the expense of newcomers in the field.

"Given that there is very little transparency in the system (which is by design) and no safeguards as provisions for the younger faculty members exist, we stand no chance of holding the administration accountable," alleged Dr Vaibhav on the hierarchical system of oppression.

According to Dr Vaibhav, his sponsored project was stalled for eight months due to conflicts with both the institute's and the government's regulations. However, the project is now in operation. "Out of sheer frustration and because no proper procedure was followed, I withdrew the project. My seed grant was also curtailed," he shared.



"I was deprived of a grant of Rs 50 lakh"

Another former professor who served at the Department of Biochemical Engineering and Biotechnology from 2019 to 2021, on the condition of anonymity, came forth with incriminating details underlining the injustice suffered at the hands of a senior faculty member at IIT Delhi.

"He (a senior faculty member) single-handedly tried to sabotage many opportunities and was never supportive. It was circulated that I did not contribute meaningfully to the department, but they overlooked my contributions," alleged the former IIT Delhi professor, aggrieved by the allegations.

A document was shared by the professor (identity kept anonymous due to privacy concerns) with EdexLive with the minutes of the meeting dated 2020. It mentioned that the head of the meeting appreciated the professor for "successfully organising and completing the MSR/PhD recruitment (in virtual mode) for Sem 1", where a record number of PhD students had joined. He added that he, as well as another professor, were awarded citations.

Another instance the aggrieved professor referred to was the IIT Delhi administration maligning his teaching procedures, wherein, they had alleged that his teaching score was less than 3.0, whereas, the ERP data feedback on the system showed that his score was more than 3 during that semester, a case much similar to that of Professor Vishal's.

The professor was also deprived of his Faculty Innovation and Research-driven Entrepreneurship (FIRE) grant worth Rs 50 lakh, granted by the institute itself, as he required a sabbatical to conduct his research back in Germany.

"The institute has discretion here on whether to grant you the time required to set the research. My research was on critical metals recovery and semiconductors. This research could have been a matter of national importance. My agenda was to set up my project in Germany and then commercialise the technology here in India, but it was not approved," expressed the Professor.

Similar instances of alleged harassment, such as being denied a post-doctoral opportunity, facing resignation issues, enduring various forms of humiliation, and more surfaced during his tenure. Lastly, he had to resign in December 2021, after being there for close to three years.



"Selfishness of the system"

Another former professor now employed at a major global healthcare and pharmaceutical company in the United States, served at IIT Delhi as an Assistant Professor at the Department of Biochemical Engineering and Biotechnology for no more than nine months, from April 2021 to December 2021. His main contention was the lack of crucial leadership in leading research opportunities.

"There is a lot of flip-flopping in the research area at IIT Delhi. The labs were in a dilapidated state, not equipped enough to carry out research," the professor told EdexLive, in an exclusive conversation.

Not only this, he further specified that the HoD provided no solution for it, except that one needs to apply for grants.

"You have to research to apply for grants, now there are no good prospects for research, how do I get a grant then? It was an unending dilemma for me. Hence, I decided to not continue at the institution," said the former professor.

Can there be a solution to it, if one may inquire? These academicians claimed that they had alternate career paths to choose after being subjected to all that happened at IIT Delhi, but what about those who might not have such an option, they lament. These individuals might be entrenched in the system so deep with nowhere else to go, they reason.

Remarking on the abject situation of the professors, not only at the IITs but many other premier research facilities in India, the professor stated, "The hegemony of senior faculty members, the mismanagement and absence of concrete rules, and at times severe abuse of power have led many of the faculty members to be in a burn-out situation and forced to suffer at a prime time of their career."

However, when asked if Dr Vaibhav would succeed in his crusade for justice, he responded, "It's often said that one must be part of the system to challenge it. But will the system pay attention to scholars like Professor Vishal Vaibhav...? That is the selfishness of the system."

Dr Vaibhav as a whistleblower of the operational failures at IIT Delhi hopes that perhaps this might bring fairity to the system and junior faculty members would be granted the liberty to improve the academic standards.

"This is very much a top-down model of corruption and the younger faculty members have only two options: toe the line or be at the receiving end of abuse of power! But it has to end," he said with dismay.



(*name changed upon request and privacy concerns)



Dr Vishal Vaibhav is now under suspension until October 2024, as declared by an official order, dated July 10, 2024. EdexLive contacted IIT Delhi for their comments, but received no response as of yet.