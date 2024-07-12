Historian Srinath Raghavan to speak on poverty in the 70s at Azim Premji University event

Author and historian Srinath Raghavan will feature in the Azim Premji University public lecture series in an event to be held in Bengaluru on July 16, according to a press release by the university.

Raghavan will speak on “Garibi Hatao? Poverty, Development & the State in the 70s” and detail how the populist slogan of that era shaped the thinking on poverty and subsequent policy changes.

A professor of International Relations and History at Ashoka University, Raghavan is the author of several books, including The Most Dangerous Place: A History of the United States in South Asia, India’s War: The Making of Modern South Asia, 1939-1945, 1971: A Global History of the Creation of Bangladesh and War and Peace in Modern India: A Strategic History of the Nehru Years (Permanent Black, 2010).

The lecture series aims at building awareness and encouraging discourse on contemporary issues and matters of public interest.

The event is slated to be organised at the Bangalore International Centre on Tuesday, July 16, 2024, from 6 pm to 8 pm.

The public event is being organised by the Azim Premji University, established under the Azim Premji University Act 2010 of the Government of Karnataka. Azim Premji Foundation, the sponsoring body set up the university as a fully philanthropic and not-for-profit entity.