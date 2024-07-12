Bengal school job case: CBI is sending servers, devices of OMR sheet providing firm for forensic tests

The servers and other electronic devices which were seized from S Basu & Company in connection to the recruitment test of primary teachers for government schools in West Bengal will now be sent for forensic examination by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) officials.

This is being done in an attempt to retrieve the destroyed Optical Mark Recognition (OMR) sheets used in the test, as per IANS report.

It was the outsourced agency S Basu & Company which was bestowed with the responsibility of providing and preserving the OMR sheets for the recruitment test.

After software experts and CBI officials carried out search operations at S Basu & Company's office for three days, evidence of data erasure was found.

Once this was established, it was decided that the serves and other electronic devices of the firm would be seized so that they can gather some more information and for the same, the forensic examination would be conducted.

Source informed that as these OMR sheets are evidence for proving the irregularities in the school job recruitment case, recovery of the data is vital. The West Bengal Board of Primary Education (WBBPE) had informed Calcutta High Court that on Trinamool Congress (TMC) legislator and former Board President Manik Bhattacharya's instructions, the OMR data was destroyed.

Now, independent cyber and software experts are bing brought on board to help, as per instruction from the Calcutta High Court’s single-judge Bench of Justice Rajasekhar Mantha.

Even Justice Mantha directed WBBPE to foot the bill of hiring the services of the independent experts by the central agency.