Even ADHD and severe dyslexia couldn't stop educator Dr Dilip Kumar from reaching his goals

"Life’s hurdles are uniquely personal and comparison only diminishes your ability to overcome them," Dr Dilip Kumar reflects during our conversation.
Diagnosed with Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) and moderate to severe dyslexia as a child, he faced a dark period marked by self-doubt and daily struggles in social interactions. Yet, amid these challenges, his mother’s unwavering support and belief in him shone brightly. "She normalised failure for me and never let me forget that being her son was enough," he recalls with gratitude.
This early battle with a disorder taught Dr Dilip a vital lesson: the world is often a reflection of one’s outlook. "How you behave and who you are determines how others treat you," he says, emphasising that this realisation has driven his perpetual quest for self-improvement.
Against all odds, he put himself through rigorous speech and writing training, eventually becoming a teacher.
"As an educator, I see myself as a student, someone who is always learning," Dr Dilip explains. His approach involves constantly questioning and simplifying complex concepts, catering to diverse student levels, and finding inspiration in their growth and curiosity.
"Catering to diverse student levels and meeting their demands is my driving force," he says, highlighting the dynamic nature of his outlook.
A poignant memory from his first year of postgraduate training significantly shaped his medical career. A patient exhibiting breathlessness, tachypnea, and tachycardia was dismissed by Dr Dilip as merely anxious.
Tragically, the patient soon collapsed, and a bedside echocardiogram revealed a subtle right axis deviation, indicating a massive pulmonary embolism.
"The weight of the guilt changed me forever," he confesses. This experience underscored the importance of empathy and understanding in patient care. "Understanding the patient, offering them empathy, and hearing their voices is of foremost importance as a medical professional," he asserts.
In his professional realm, Dr Dilip places immense value on the work environment and company. "The burden of physical strain can be handled, but the mental load can only be eased with the help of caring and motivating mentors," he notes. He also stresses the necessity of detaching from work to spend quality time with loved ones and oneself, advocating for a balanced work life.
Reflecting on his personal life, Dr Dilip highlights the unique blend of naiveté, overconfidence, and adventurous spirit that the 20s offer. "Travelling, dancing, and activities that bring you joy should be prioritised along with your future," he advises. According to him, happiness is the true measure of success, transcending the perceptions of others. "Happiness is a choice we make," he declares.
Dr Dilip’s journey from overcoming childhood disorders to becoming a respected educator and empathetic medical professional is a testament to resilience and self-belief. His story is an inspiring reminder that life's unexpected detours often lead to the most rewarding journeys and that true success lies in finding joy and meaning in both personal and professional endeavours.
(This article was curated by the content and digital team at Humans of Medicare: Siddhant Kashyap & Varuni Vats).