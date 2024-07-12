Even ADHD and severe dyslexia couldn't stop educator Dr Dilip Kumar from reaching his goals

"Life’s hurdles are uniquely personal and comparison only diminishes your ability to overcome them," Dr Dilip Kumar reflects during our conversation.

Diagnosed with Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) and moderate to severe dyslexia as a child, he faced a dark period marked by self-doubt and daily struggles in social interactions. Yet, amid these challenges, his mother’s unwavering support and belief in him shone brightly. "She normalised failure for me and never let me forget that being her son was enough," he recalls with gratitude.

This early battle with a disorder taught Dr Dilip a vital lesson: the world is often a reflection of one’s outlook. "How you behave and who you are determines how others treat you," he says, emphasising that this realisation has driven his perpetual quest for self-improvement.

Against all odds, he put himself through rigorous speech and writing training, eventually becoming a teacher.

"As an educator, I see myself as a student, someone who is always learning," Dr Dilip explains. His approach involves constantly questioning and simplifying complex concepts, catering to diverse student levels, and finding inspiration in their growth and curiosity.